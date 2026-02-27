Abbas Araghchi promised not to leave attack on school in Minab unanswered

The US and Israel struck several key Iranian cities: Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Bushehr. More than 20 provinces were attacked. Three civilians were killed in Tehran as a result of the strikes.

A school in southern Iran was also attacked, killing at least 85 children and wounding 90 others. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi promised not to leave the attack on the school in Minab unanswered.

Rubbish removal continues at the site of the strike. According to authorities, it is possible that up to 160 people may have been killed. Parents who were waiting for their children near the school when the missile landed were also killed. The Iranian Foreign Ministry declared the attack a violation of international law and called on the international community to strongly condemn the act of aggression and take urgent collective action.