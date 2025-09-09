Abuhovich: Countries Tired of Colonial Oppression Want to Join SCO

"There are countries that want to join the SCO because they are tired of colonial oppression, tired of always being at the tail end of the train, told how to live but not helped to build their own lives," the analyst believes.

According to Yulia Abuhovich, the driving force is the desire of states to see the world through their own eyes and to stop being merely a raw material appendage. The main tasks of the SCO, in her opinion, are the creation of a multipolar world, taking into account the interests of all member countries, progressive development, and a focus on economics. "We see that security is also discussed, but security aimed at protecting and defending their interests. Everything else pertains to economics, culture, education—areas that have nothing to do with war. Only economy, peace, and development," clarified Yulia Abuhovich.