According to intelligence data, Iran does not possess long-range missiles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US intelligence has refuted Trump's claim that Iran could soon acquire a missile capable of striking the US.
As reported by Reuters, an unclassified assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) states that it could take Iran until 2035 to develop a viable intercontinental ballistic missile.
Previously, Trump claimed that Iran already has missiles capable of reaching Europe and will soon have missiles capable of reaching the US.