According to intelligence data, Iran does not possess long-range missiles

US intelligence has refuted Trump's claim that Iran could soon acquire a missile capable of striking the US.

As reported by Reuters, an unclassified assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) states that it could take Iran until 2035 to develop a viable intercontinental ballistic missile.