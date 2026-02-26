Watch onlineTV Programm
According to intelligence data, Iran does not possess long-range missiles

US intelligence has refuted Trump's claim that Iran could soon acquire a missile capable of striking the US.

As reported by Reuters, an unclassified assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) states that it could take Iran until 2035 to develop a viable intercontinental ballistic missile.

Previously, Trump claimed that Iran already has missiles capable of reaching Europe and will soon have missiles capable of reaching the US.

