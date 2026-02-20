Euro-Atlanticism is fading into the past, and the European Union finds itself alone — these are the stark conclusions of the Munich Security Conference. At this annual forum in Germany, European leaders effectively admitted: the era of prosperity for the Old Continent has come to an end. Cheap resources, U.S. protection, and financial stability are things of the past.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared the end of the old order, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled that Washington will no longer bankroll European ambitions. As for how Brussels remains stranded with shattered hopes and rising defense expenditures — that’s the focus of our "Complete Europe" segment.

For many years, the Munich Security Conference was regarded as a landmark event in international relations. Here, world powers publicly outlined the direction of their foreign policies for the years ahead. But what will this year’s gathering be remembered for? If we avoid lengthy reflections, it will be for the recognition that the old world order — which this platform was meant to cement — has been dismantled to its very foundations. Europe has finally acknowledged its weakness and its inability to adapt to the new realities.

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany:

"The grim motto of this conference is 'Under Threat of Annihilation.' It signifies that the international order based on rights and rules is soon to be destroyed. We have crossed the threshold into an era characterized once again primarily by power and, above all, great-power politics. The war against Ukraine, our political structure, is the clearest example. But there are many others. Our task now is to accept this new reality."

No concrete solutions from European politicians have emerged. All that old-world leaders could do was to state the undeniable fact: that power now rules the world, with Russia and partly the United States bearing responsibility. Though, in truth, it is the U.S. that has shattered European stability — but who will openly say this? No brave voices remain, though signs are evident.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

"Authority is not only about missile arsenals; it is predominantly about resolve. If we want to be taken seriously, we must demonstrate our commitment to defending our interests — starting with supporting Ukraine, ending with removing unfounded tariffs, and politely rejecting unwarranted claims over European territory."

With this statement, Macron threw a stone into the U.S. garden. Others also tried to quietly criticize the Americans. Unlike last year, when Vice President Kamala Harris publicly scorned Europe, this time in Munich, a more diplomatic Rubio attempted to soothe the European delegates. He spoke of peace, friendship, and gum, but said nothing about easing tariffs, resuming aid to Ukraine, or abandoning White House plans to control Greenland.

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State:

"We have made mistakes together, and now we must move forward together. Under Trump, the United States has once again taken on the task of renewal and rebuilding. We envision a proud future — sovereign and vital, just as our great past was. While we are prepared to act alone if necessary, we hope to do so alongside you, our friends in Europe."

Indeed, Europeans once had a glorious past. But the EU has deprived itself of access to the world's resources at artificially low prices — Russian energy supplies alone are a testament to that. Furthermore, Washington long guaranteed the financial stability and security of the Old World. Don’t forget Africa and Asia, which used to be markets for European goods, but are increasingly becoming competitors. EU defense spending is skyrocketing — funding war efforts in Ukraine alone is an expensive endeavor.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

"We must strengthen our power because it is the currency of our time. We must be capable of deterring aggression and, if necessary, ready to fight. We need to stand firm on our own feet. That means being bolder. We should cast aside petty politics and immediate worries. Our goal is to build a strong Europe and NATO."

But this bravado proved hollow. The Munich Conference became a battleground where France and Germany clashed. Macron opposed Merz’s plan to spend €90 billion of frozen Russian assets on purchasing weapons for Kyiv from the U.S. The result was a deliberate disregard.

The embarrassment didn’t end there: Rubio did not attend the Ukraine-focused meeting, citing busyness, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas failed to organize an informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers because many ministers simply left. Europeans are sabotaging not only Washington’s peace efforts but themselves as well.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris:

"The problem with Europe isn’t that we dislike Europe, though that’s what you hear in the European press. It’s not about disrespecting our allies; it’s about the fact that they do many things to sabotage themselves. We want this to stop, so they can be true allies in the real sense of the word."