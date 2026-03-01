After Iran, Trump May Take Up Cuba

The Atlantic reports that Trump has identified his next target for attack. Sources indicate that the American leader is optimistic about the possibility of regime change in Cuba, basing on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the strikes on Iran.

It notes that Trump sees himself as the first U.S. president with the courage to "finish what others have only begun." The country is only 90 miles from Florida, so the author adds that from a national security perspective, the idea of "intercepting" Cuba is easy to justify.