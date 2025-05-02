3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
AFU struck Church of St. George the Victorious in Belgorod region
The AFU again struck at shrines in the Belgorod region. The regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported another attack, RIA Novosti informed.
"The Church of St. George the Victorious in the village of Tolokonnoye in the Belgorod district was attacked by an enemy drone. As a result of its detonation the domes caught fire," he wrote in Telegram.
The fire was put out by local defense fighters.
"Thanks to the prompt and coordinated work of our local defense fighters, the fire was stopped and prevented more serious consequences," Gladkov said.