The AFU again struck at shrines in the Belgorod region. The regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported another attack, RIA Novosti informed.

"The Church of St. George the Victorious in the village of Tolokonnoye in the Belgorod district was attacked by an enemy drone. As a result of its detonation the domes caught fire," he wrote in Telegram.

The fire was put out by local defense fighters.