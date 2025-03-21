https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a75a22-92fd-4397-a6c3-39c8fe86542b/4f59f9b3-8bec-4cbd-93e2-cfd1cb6a953a.jpg 2025-03-21T06:18:42.000000Z00

On the night of March 21, a fire broke out in the town of Sudzha in Kursk region. The Ukrainian side struck a gas metering station in the settlement. A torch tens of meters high is blazing above the facility. It is reportedly visible from a hundred kilometers away.

The attack was a kind of defiant response to all U.S. attempts to achieve a decrease in the intensity of the confrontation in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. After Putin's conversation with Trump, Moscow abandoned attacking the enemy's energy infrastructure.

