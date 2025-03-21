3.66 BYN
AFU struck Sudzha gas metering station - hub for Russian gas supplies to EU
On the night of March 21, a fire broke out in the town of Sudzha in Kursk region. The Ukrainian side struck a gas metering station in the settlement. A torch tens of meters high is blazing above the facility. It is reportedly visible from a hundred kilometers away.
A Bloomberg: NATO plans to increase allies' weapons stockpiles by 30%
The attack was a kind of defiant response to all U.S. attempts to achieve a decrease in the intensity of the confrontation in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. After Putin's conversation with Trump, Moscow abandoned attacking the enemy's energy infrastructure.
Talks are due to begin in Riyadh on Monday, March 24, which were expected to end the war the two sides have been fighting in the air.
Some details of the forthcoming contacts in Saudi Arabia have already become known. The Americans plan to hold parallel talks with both Russian and Ukrainian delegations at once: representatives of the conflicting sides will not cross paths in the same room.