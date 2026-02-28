The situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly tense. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, as usual, declared that it rejects any criticism of its attack on Iran and intends to continue military aggression alongside its American friends.

According to incoming reports, the US Navy's flagship, the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, was attacked by four ballistic missiles. There is no official confirmation yet. There are also reports that Iran attacked the French naval base in Abu Dhabi in response to the unprovoked military strikes.