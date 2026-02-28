3.75 BYN
Aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln attacked by four ballistic missiles
The situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly tense. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, as usual, declared that it rejects any criticism of its attack on Iran and intends to continue military aggression alongside its American friends.
According to incoming reports, the US Navy's flagship, the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, was attacked by four ballistic missiles. There is no official confirmation yet. There are also reports that Iran attacked the French naval base in Abu Dhabi in response to the unprovoked military strikes.
Conflicting information is coming from the US regarding the possibility of a ground operation by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran. The US is attempting to claim that President Donald Trump is not planning any ground operations. Extended air and naval campaigns are expected to "crush Iran's nuclear ambitions." At the same time, reports are emerging that ground operations may be carried out under the guise of search and rescue missions, such as searching for downed American pilots.