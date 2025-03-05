3.59 BYN
Alexander Darchiev Appointed Russia's Ambassador to Washington
Alexander Darchiev, the Director of the North Atlantic Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed as Russia's Ambassador to the United States. The corresponding decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin, as reported by TASS.
"The appointment of Alexander Nikitich Darchiev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America and as the Permanent Observer of the Russian Federation to the Organization of American States in Washington is hereby decreed," states the Russian president's order.
As it was previously mentioned by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, an agreement to expedite the appointment of Russia's ambassadors to the United States was reached during Russian-American negotiations in Saudi Arabia on February 18. The previous Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, completed his mission in October 2024.