Alexander Darchiev Appointed Russia's Ambassador to Washington

Alexander Darchiev, the Director of the North Atlantic Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed as Russia's Ambassador to the United States. The corresponding decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin, as reported by TASS.

"The appointment of Alexander Nikitich Darchiev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America and as the Permanent Observer of the Russian Federation to the Organization of American States in Washington is hereby decreed," states the Russian president's order.