All Moscow airports closed after Ukrainian drone attack

All airports in Moscow have been closed for safety reasons following the recent attack by Ukrainian drones. At Domodedovo Airport, a fire erupted in the parking area of the "Miratorg" company, resulting in the complete destruction of over 20 vehicles. Tragically, a security guard who was near one of the cars at the time lost his life.

Debris from the drones caused minor damage to the railway infrastructure at Domodedovo station, leading to delays for several trains heading to Moscow and the surrounding regions.

In a separate incident, during the night of March 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an unprecedented attack on residential areas in Russian cities. Air defense systems reportedly shot down 337 drones throughout the night, with 91 of them aimed at Moscow. Currently, there are eight confirmed injuries, including two children. One drone inflicted significant damage on the entrance of a residential building, and strikes also resulted in fires in several high-rise buildings as well as a cottage in the Moscow suburbs.

The Ryazan and Belgorod regions were also targeted by drone strikes. One person was injured in the Lipetsk Region, where four vehicles were damaged. A threat of attack has been declared in Tatarstan.