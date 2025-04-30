Since Donald Trump came to power in the White House, 38,757 people have returned to Mexico from the United States, most of them Mexican citizens. This was announced at a press conference by the President of the Latin American country Claudia Sheinbaum, RIA Novosti reports.

"Since President Trump came to power, 38,757 people have been returned, of which 33,311 are Mexicans and 5,446 are foreigners," Sheinbaum said.

Most foreigners who enter Mexico through the northern border agree to be repatriated voluntarily, she said, offering them options if they want to return home and being escorted either on flights organized by their home countries or, in some cases, on Mexican Air Force planes.