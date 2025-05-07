3.68 BYN
Almost year ahead of schedule. U.S. starts production of advanced thermonuclear bombs
The United States is starts production of the latest B61-13 thermonuclear bombs. According to acting administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the US Department of Energy, the first unit will be produced in May 2025 - almost a year ahead of schedule. The decision to produce B61-13 warheads was made in 2023 by the previous US administration led by Joe Biden.
It was criticized by many experts in the US and abroad who advocate further reductions of nuclear weapons in the world.