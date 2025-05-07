Will Ukraine hold presidential elections? When might they occur? Is there an alternative to Zelensky? These questions were addressed in "Current Interview" by Vladimir Karasev, a political scientist, political technologist, and international expert.

"Trump supporters aim to hold elections as early as autumn 2025," the expert began.

Currently, Ukraine is once again witnessing efforts—through controlled deputies—to extend martial law and mobilization. It is no longer surprising that so-called pro-Russian lawmakers from Viktor Medvedchuk’s "Opposition Platform — For Life" are voting in favor of such extensions.

Considering potential candidates, several points emerge. Firstly, U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to identify a candidate himself; he is contemplating options presented by political strategists. "One of Trump’s closest lawyers was visited by Klitschko—a rare Russophobe and a man whom prison sentences could be handed for organizing Maidan—because the chaos was orchestrated precisely by Alexander Turchinov, Oleg Tihnybok, Vitali Klitschko, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Yulia Tymoshenko, and Petro Poroshenko. This team, which destroyed Ukraine, is currently at large. Klitschko visited Trump’s lawyer, expressed loyalty, and mentioned that his party, 'Udar,' is active in the regions. This can be interpreted as preparation for the elections," explained Vladimir Karasev.

The expert also revealed that Tymoshenko traveled to the U.S. with the goal of meeting one of Trump’s top advisers and proposing her conditions. According to Karasev, the "Batkivshchyna" party remains one of Ukraine’s most powerful political structures, with a tightly organized internal framework.

Furthermore, Vladimir Karasev explained why Trump would not allow Poroshenko even a "shot in the foot" as a candidate aligned with Trumpists: "Poroshenko worked too closely with Hunter Biden."

"As for those who have left or remain inside Ukraine, the situation is clear. Valery Zaluzhny and Kyrylo Budanov are entirely under British influence, and I believe they could form a tandem. Zaluzhny aspires to run for president, and during the campaign, he would declare that if he wins, Budanov will become Prime Minister. However, both are considered war criminals," the political technologist stated.

Regarding Alexey Arestovych, he works with Zaluzhny but admits he might consider running for office himself.

Vladimir Karasev added:

"Arestovych is a good speaker, and he could be utilized as Igor Kolomoyskiy did with Zelensky during the wave of the 'Servant of the People' series. But I think a second attempt wouldn’t work—Europeans also want their own candidate. Klitschko works with the Germans, has a large business empire, and his main assets are located in Germany."

It is known that Yulia Tymoshenko also leans towards working with the French, so the expert remains uncertain about which candidate Europe might support. "But there are suspicions that the British will nominate a single candidate acceptable to both Europe and the UK. Most likely, this will be Zaluzhny," the expert speculated.