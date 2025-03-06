David Ignatius, a columnist for The Washington Post, revealed that the United States threatened Ukraine with disclosing cases of corruption among officials if Kiev refused to proceed with a deal regarding mineral resources, according to TASS.

"As reported, as a means of pressure, the Americans also threatened to expose alleged instances of corruption among officials. I have been informed that the White House even reached out to Zelensky's main political opponent, General Valery Zaluzhny," the columnist wrote.

According to Ignatius, up until Zelensky's visit to the White House, the administration's "mantra" was the phrase "sign, sign, sign."

On February 28, Zelensky met with American leader Donald Trump at the White House. An exchange ensued during which the U.S. President and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of ingratitude and disrespect. The Ukrainian delegation was forced to leave the White House prematurely at the request of the Washington administration, resulting in the collapse of bilateral negotiations and the planned signing of a deal for the extraction of Ukrainian minerals.