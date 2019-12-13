American blogger comes to Poland to see what is happening on Belarusian-Polish border

An American blogger came to Poland to see what is really happening at the border.

The video filmed by him is shocking. In the footage, a member of the European Parliament from Poland answered the content maker's question, what will really happen to refugees from the Middle East, if they want to cross the Belarusian-Polish border.

Blogger: "Let's say I'm from Syria and I want to go through this wall. What will happen to me next?"

Member of the European Parliament: "You will be shot. You'll die like a dog."