The American military forces commenced a significant operation against the Houthi insurgent movement, known as Ansar Allah. This was reported by TASS, citing the Central Command of the United States Armed Forces.

The operation entails a series of targeted strikes against Houthi positions, aimed at protecting American interests, deterring adversaries, and restoring freedom of navigation, according to the statement released.

On March 15, President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces to initiate military actions against the Houthis. He emphasized that the insurgents' attacks on American vessels must cease immediately. In his message, Trump also called on Iran to halt its support for the Houthis without delay.