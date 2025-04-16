3.66 BYN
American stock indices are collapsing again. What caused the fall?
On April 16, the main stock indices collapsed sharply again. Dow Jones fell by more than 1.5%, Standard & Poor's by two and a quarter, and Nasdaq - by 3%. The total decrease in the capitalization of American companies amounted to at least one and a half trillion dollars.
It is still too early to judge whether this trend will reverse today: perhaps the “bulls” will prevail over the “bears” and stock indices will still go up.
However, there are no special reasons for optimism. This time the fall was again caused by the tariff wars between the United States and China: American importers believe that they will be able to buy far fewer chips from China than they had intended, and this seriously clouds the prospects of high-tech companies in the United States.