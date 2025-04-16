American stock indices are collapsing again. What caused the fall?

On April 16, the main stock indices collapsed sharply again. Dow Jones fell by more than 1.5%, Standard & Poor's by two and a quarter, and Nasdaq - by 3%. The total decrease in the capitalization of American companies amounted to at least one and a half trillion dollars.

It is still too early to judge whether this trend will reverse today: perhaps the “bulls” will prevail over the “bears” and stock indices will still go up.