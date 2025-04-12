Two hours ago, three-quarters of Americans expect prices in the United States to rise in the short term following President Donald Trump's decision to impose import tariffs. This is indicated by a survey conducted by CBS News in collaboration with YouGov, as reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the survey results, 75% of respondents admitted that they expect a price increase in the short term in the U.S. Only 20% of those surveyed anticipate no changes, while another 5% predict a decrease. Looking at the long-term outlook, 48% of participants expect an increase in the cost of goods in the United States.

The survey also revealed that nearly two-thirds of Americans foresee a deterioration in the economy as a result of the tariffs, again in the short term.

Evaluating their views on the trade policy implemented by the president, 58% of respondents expressed opposition to it, while 42% supported the president's actions.