Swiss military analyst Ralf Bosshard commented on the prospects for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the "Actual Interview," emphasizing the impossibility of a military victory and the need for diplomacy.

According to him, the United States is currently the main beneficiary of the Ukrainian conflict because it has withdrawn from it. "Everyone who emerges from this conflict will be a winner. But this is a conflict in which no country can achieve a decisive victory," the analyst noted. "As for Russia, it is important for it to remain in its current positions."

No Western country will win this war. From a military perspective, it is impossible. Ralf Bosshardt