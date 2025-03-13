Another Drone Attack on Moscow: Air Defense Destroys Four UAVs

In yet another drone attack on Moscow, Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This information was shared by Moscow's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, via his Telegram channel, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"The Ministry of Defense's air defense forces repelled an attack by four drones heading toward Moscow," he stated.

Emergency service specialists are currently working at the sites where the debris has fallen.

A representative of the emergency services indicated that, based on preliminary information, one of the drones struck a section of the roof of a multi-story residential building in western Moscow.

Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, also reported on the drone assault. "Two drones were shot down over Balashikha—wreckage from one of them landed on a construction site in the Izmaylovo District, near Demin Lug Street. Another UAV was destroyed in the Zhulebino district. A third drone was intercepted in the Yuzhnaya Bitza area in Leninsky District. The debris fell on a building under construction that is currently unoccupied," he elaborated.

Vorobyov noted that, according to preliminary reports, there were no injuries, and operational services are present at the sites of the drone crashes.