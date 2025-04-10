Another NATO exercise: in Netherlands practicing scenario of Alliance's conflict with Russia

NATO is conducting regular exercise. In the Netherlands, during the maneuvers they are practicing a scenario of a conflict between the military bloc and Russia. More than 100 airplanes, helicopters and drones are involved.

Combat drills begun on March 31; on April 11, NATO troops, as declared, shall rehearse support for ground forces at the "emergency in the defensive".

Commander of the Allied Air Command U.S. General James B. Hecker has announced one of the largest exercises in the history of the Alliance. On September 25-27, up to 800,000 soldiers and officers are expected to be involved. The goal is the same - to practice the conflict with Russia.