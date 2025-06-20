Yury Ambrazevich Presents His Credentials to Pope Leo XIV

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Holy See Yury Ambrazevich has presented his credentials to Pope Leo XIV. BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

After the official ceremony, a separate meeting between the Ambassador of Belarus and the Holy Father took place, during which the issues of the interstate agenda were touched upon, including the situation in the region, as well as the matters of further development of bilateral cooperation between the Vatican City and Belarus at various levels, humanitarian initiatives, projects in the field of education and culture were discussed.