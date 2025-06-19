Another productive day at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum has yielded new contracts and agreements. Discussions also centered around sustainable and balanced economic growth, emphasizing an effective combination of fiscal and monetary policies.

Today, Belarus took the stage at the forum. Eurasia is undoubtedly the liveliest pavilion here — after all, after business meetings, a reset is essential. Over a hundred countries are showcasing their best.

Food Security — A Rich Table from Eurasian Countries

The self-sufficiency of Eurasian nations in food production is vividly on display here. The table is abundant and caters to every taste: persimmons from Uzbekistan, apricots from Kazakhstan, walnuts from Kyrgyzstan, cabbage from Russia, and, of course, potatoes from Belarus.

Minsk-Ufa: Planning to Create a Joint Cluster with Bashkortostan

The Bashkir bear is one of the most visited stands. Bashkortostan is renowned for its honey — a delightful treat for friends. Minsk and Ufa are now planning to establish a joint industrial cluster.

A well-established tradition continues — meetings in the large Krasnodar pavilion. It’s no coincidence; the region is constructing a multi-business center, and the governor is a big supporter of Belarusian equipment.

Directly from the forum, on June 22, the governor of Novosibirsk will arrive in Brest, and in July, the Yakutsk region will visit Minsk. They are opening a railway representation here — a significant step toward solving logistics issues for the formation of consolidated direct shipments from our producers. Soon, we also expect the governor of Saint Petersburg.

Gomel-Omsk: Signing of an Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation

What do the North and South have in common? It turns out, quite a lot. Gomel and Omsk regions have decided to work together, especially since their cities have been twinned for two years — an agreement solidified with signatures.

How to Avoid Sharp Edges in Monetary and Credit Policy

Discussions at the forum also covered nuclear industry prospects for global development — immense opportunities ranging from powerful weaponry to green energy, space-based solutions, and modern medicine. Both policymakers and bankers are now engaged in exploring new growth points. The key question remains: How to avoid sharp turns in monetary and credit policies?

Financial Support for Joint Business Missions

BelTPP has secured an agreement with Bank of Russia, vital for conducting our business missions within neighboring countries. These missions are increasing — upcoming negotiations will take place at Innoprom in Yekaterinburg.

Further meetings are scheduled at the Regional Forums in Nizhny Novgorod, the Eurasian Forum in Minsk, and Innoprom in Yekaterinburg. The dialogue will continue smoothly just as it does in these days in St. Petersburg.

The Closing of PMEF-2025: Participant Numbers to Be Announced