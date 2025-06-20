Russia is ready to hand over 3 thousand bodies of dead AFU soldiers to Ukraine

The Russian side has prepared about 3,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen for transfer to Kiev. They are currently in refrigerated trucks. Also, the Russian presidential aide, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky, commented on Ukraine's provocations regarding the bodies previously transferred to Kiev. This concerns reports that among the 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, there are allegedly Russians.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/edc74551-5304-4ae6-8b7c-be36642a83c6/conversions/d2cbb68b-a3a0-46de-8a19-d8e464d2b095-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/edc74551-5304-4ae6-8b7c-be36642a83c6/conversions/d2cbb68b-a3a0-46de-8a19-d8e464d2b095-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/edc74551-5304-4ae6-8b7c-be36642a83c6/conversions/d2cbb68b-a3a0-46de-8a19-d8e464d2b095-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/edc74551-5304-4ae6-8b7c-be36642a83c6/conversions/d2cbb68b-a3a0-46de-8a19-d8e464d2b095-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vladimir Medinsky:

"I would very much ask that our Ukrainian negotiating partners somehow calm down their propagandists, so that they do not present them in a ridiculous light, because the analogies with Goebbel's manipulations were absolutely obvious."

On June 19, Russia and Ukraine again exchanged prisoners within the framework of the Istanbul agreements. The exchange was parity.