Another step towards escalating relations. India blocks river near border with Pakistan
A sharp deterioration in relations between the implacable neighbors – India has blocked the Chenab River near the border with Pakistan, and also plans to block the Jhelum River. India previously terminated the agreement on the use of Indus River water resources, which are shared by the two countries.
Pakistan's National Security Committee has stated that any attempt to prevent Islamabad from receiving water will be considered an act of war. The India's Ministry of Defence responded by stating that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire regime for the tenth consecutive time.