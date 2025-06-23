Presidents of Belarus and Cuba to Hold Talks on June 25 at Palace of Independence

Alexander Lukashenko will engage in discussions with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The Cuban leader is visiting Belarus on an official state visit. The meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for tomorrow, June 25, at the Palace of Independence.

Alexander Lukashenko and Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez will deliberate on measures to further strengthen bilateral dialogue, with a focus on enhancing trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation.

The heads of state will also address issues on the global and regional agenda, as well as their countries’ interactions within multilateral platforms.