Presidents of Belarus and Cuba to Hold Talks on June 25 at Palace of Independence
Alexander Lukashenko will engage in discussions with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The Cuban leader is visiting Belarus on an official state visit. The meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for tomorrow, June 25, at the Palace of Independence.
Alexander Lukashenko and Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez will deliberate on measures to further strengthen bilateral dialogue, with a focus on enhancing trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation.
The heads of state will also address issues on the global and regional agenda, as well as their countries’ interactions within multilateral platforms.
As part of the official visit, the Cuban president is scheduled to tour enterprises in the machine-building and pharmaceutical sectors, and to participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum as well as the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.