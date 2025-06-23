U.S. Strikes on Natanz Facility Could Have Caused Radioactive Contamination — IAEA

The American airstrikes on an Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz could have led to localized contamination, according to a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports TASS.

According to the agency’s assessment, the strikes hit the area above underground halls that were previously used both for uranium enrichment and for storing materials. "The IAEA assesses that this strike could have caused local contamination and chemical risks," the document states.

It is noted that due to the strikes on the Fordo site, "access roads to the underground complex and one of the entrances to the facility were damaged."