Minsk is actively expanding its cooperation horizons. The rapprochement with Cuba is one such initiative! What drives this significant external and economic surge? What new opportunities does it open?

Industries and agriculture — Latin American countries are also interested in our technologies and innovative approaches. Minsk’s stance is highly valued: no colonial ambitions, only mutually beneficial cooperation.

Despite geographical distance and contrary to Western sanctions policies, Belarus’s trade and economic relations with friendly nations continue to demonstrate resilience.

Cuba remains one of Belarus’s most important allies in the Western Hemisphere. Both countries maintain active high-level political dialogue. Belarusian presidents visited Cuba in 2000, 2006, and 2012. In October 2019, an official visit of the Cuban President to Belarus took place. At that time, Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope that Miguel María Díaz-Canel Bermúdez would visit Belarus again, and the invitation was gladly accepted.

Santiago Perez Benitez, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Cuba to Belarus:

“We discussed — but don’t tell anyone — that on the 25th and 26th, there will be an official visit of the Cuban president. He decided to come to Belarus for the Eurasian Economic Council with an official visit. It’s been a long time since he was here. His relations with fraternal Belarus are excellent, and with Alexander Georgievich, they regularly meet at various international forums. We believe this could be, and indeed will be, a significant leap forward in our relations. We are destined for success.”

In April 2022, Belarus and Cuba celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. Last year, they set a new target for trade volume — up to $15 million for each side within five years.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor of Economic Policy and Measurement at the State Management University (Russia):

“When talking about cooperation opportunities between Belarus and Cuba, undoubtedly, there are various options in light, pharmaceutical, food industries, and in manufacturing as a whole. The potential is quite substantial, especially within the Union State framework, which is a rapidly growing sector. In this context, cooperation with Cuba, whether in certain types of supplies or production, can generate a strong synergy effect.”

Currently, the focus is on collaboration in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. High-quality medicines are in great demand in Cuba. Already, over 50 Belarusian medicines have received approval for sale there. In May, Belarus’s Ministry of Health approved registration of a Cuban vaccine for hepatitis B prevention. Work is ongoing in other areas as well.

Nikolai Mezhevich, Head of the Belarusian Studies Center at the Institute of Europe, RAS, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor:

“Cuba has been one of the world’s largest producers of sugarcane for centuries. Sugarcane is raw material for sugar production — a complex crop. It’s profitable to develop, but requires machinery. The equipment from Belarus, adapted to Cuba’s natural conditions and priced reasonably, could be in demand. For example, Belarusian machinery without heating modules, which are unnecessary in Cuba’s climate, but with enhanced air conditioning modules, could be quite suitable.”

Though Minsk and Havana are separated by over 9,000 kilometers, this distance has never been a barrier to constructive dialogue among those willing to build relationships. Last autumn, Cuba faced destructive hurricanes and earthquakes. Belarus sent over 20 tons of humanitarian aid to assist.

Aleksei Avdonin, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:

“There is currently a high demand for ideas that Belarus implements in practice — ideas of a just economy and peace, where citizens are fully free, able to find work and earn income, with resources directed toward societal and national development. Our cooperation with Cuba is now primarily economic — trade, investment — and aimed at expanding Belarus’s geopolitical presence in Latin America.”

Belarus and Cuba also aim to deepen cooperation in tourism.