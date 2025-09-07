Appeal Hearing on Marine Le Pen’s Case Scheduled for January 13

The hearings regarding the appeal of the leader of the parliamentary faction of the right-wing party "National Rally" (France), Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced in March 2025 to a five-year ban from holding public office, are scheduled for January 13, 2026. This information was reported by BELTA, citing RIA Novosti and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Marine Le Pen’s appeal process will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2026," the agency stated.

Earlier, the French television channel BFMTV reported that the decision of the appellate court would be decisive for Le Pen’s future political career and her ability to run in the 2027 presidential elections.

A verdict in Le Pen’s case could be announced as early as summer 2026. According to the politician herself, if she is found not guilty, she intends to participate in the elections. Otherwise, her political movement will be represented by Jordan Bardella, who leads the "National Rally" party.