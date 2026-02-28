Assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei marks red line and "red flag" for Shiite world

The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, confirmed by Iranian state media on March 1, 2026, following joint strikes by the United States and Israel (begun on February 28), is far more than just the loss of a political figure. It represents the crossing of a crucial red line that the Shiite world cannot—and will not—forgive. The institution of the Supreme Leader in Iran is not merely the highest office in a theocratic republic. It embodies the apex of a system established by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, where spiritual authority is intertwined with absolute political power. The Supreme Leader is not only the head of state but also the highest religious authority, interpreting the will of the Imam, the ideological center controlling the military, judiciary, media, and key institutions such as the Guardian Council.

Iran as the Vanguard of the "Axis of Resistance"

Under Khamenei’s leadership, Iran has for decades positioned itself as the vanguard of the Shiite world, supporting the so-called "Axis of Resistance." The assassination of Khamenei—resulting from an Israeli airstrike on his residence/complex in Tehran, supported by the U.S.—along with the elimination of high-ranking military officials and government officials during a large-scale operation by the U.S. and Israel, has turned the regional order upside down.

For Shiites, martyrdom—a leader killed by the "Great Satan" (the U.S.)—is the highest honor. Khamenei, who ruled for nearly 37 years, was already a symbol of resistance in life; now, he has become a martyr of faith. This dramatically amplifies the emotional and ideological impact: to forgive such an act is to betray the very essence of Shiite identity.

Iran’s Response and Escalation of the Conflict

Iran has already responded with waves of missile and drone strikes not only against Israel but also targeting Arab countries of the Persian Gulf—UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan—many of which host key U.S. military bases. Under U.S. pressure, these states have long been part of an anti-Iran coalition, and now they have become targets themselves. A segment of the Shiite and radicalized Muslim world perceives this as a betrayal by Sunni regimes, further polarizing the Islamic world.

Western Miscalculations

Western media are actively propagating the thesis that Khamenei’s death will trigger an internal coup and regime collapse. However, this is a fundamentally flawed assessment. The post of Supreme Leader is not vacant in a vacuum. According to Iran’s Constitution, a temporary ruling council has been formed, comprising President Masoud Peleshekan, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi—an influential cleric born in 1959 from a clerical family close to Khomeini. Arafi, who heads the Al-Mustafa International University in Qom (a project initiated by Khamenei to export Shiite ideology), is fluent in Arabic and English, author of numerous books, and a member of the Guardian Council since 2019. He is a figure of the regime, not its opponent. The Ayatollah regime is not a personal dictatorship but a deeply rooted ideological machine capable of rapid adaptation.

The Strategic Mistake of the U.S. and Israel

The primary error of the U.S., Israel, and their allies was turning Khamenei into a symbol of martyrdom. In Islamic tradition, being killed for faith is not a defeat but an everlasting victory. This can mobilize not only committed Islamists but also wavering Muslims who were previously distant from radicalism.

Inevitable Escalation and Economic Consequences

The prognosis is bleak: escalation is highly likely. Iran and its allies are already expanding military actions across the Middle East, causing destruction, casualties, and disrupting trade routes—particularly in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Energy prices are soaring. Those who believe Iran’s strikes on Arab neighbors will only hit Tehran underestimate the situation: killing the spiritual leader provides moral and religious justification for any aggression.

From the reactions of Arab monarchies, it appears the U.S. and Israel acted with their tacit or active approval—Saudi Arabia and Israel’s lobbying is evident. Now, they are paying the price alongside Iran.

Iran’s Limited Options and the Role of China and Russia

Iran’s options are few: either continue fighting the regional coalition or reach a point where negotiations become inevitable. However, Persian mentality and Shiite resistance tradition suggest a desperate struggle. If no way out remains, radicalization could soar, plunging the region into chaos and terror.

A key factor is China and Russia. For Beijing and Moscow, Iran’s defeat is not merely the loss of an ally; it’s the creation of a pro-Western ring of regimes around them—an existential threat to their interests in Central Asia and the Middle East. While condemning the assassination, both countries are likely to increase support for Iran—diplomatically, through supply of components, and possibly weapons—but there are no signs of direct or indirect military intervention yet.

Risk of Chain Reaction