The goal of the military attack on Iran is to destroy the Iranian fleet and defense industry, US President Donald Trump stated. The West is making no secret of the fact that it is aimed at a violent change of leadership in Iran. Strikes were carried out simultaneously on several targets in Tehran where high-ranking politicians were located.

In response, the IRGC began striking American bases in the Persian Gulf and Israeli territory. A timeline of events is presented in Anna Ivanova's report.

The US and Israel are faced with a decisive response from Iran.

Many international experts called the US-Israeli attack on Iran a disgraceful failure from the very first second.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"The American military has launched major combat operations in Iran. Our goal is to protect the American people by eliminating the imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime—a vicious group of deeply complex and terrible people. Their menacing activities directly threaten the United States, our troops, our overseas bases, and our allies around the world."

Tehran has responded appropriately—it has the right to defend itself.

Iranian authorities consider all facilities in the region associated with Israel and the United States to be "legitimate military targets." Of the Persian Gulf states, only Oman has not been subjected to retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic. Iran attacked US military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan. Missiles aimed at targets in the United Arab Emirates were destroyed directly over Abu Dhabi.

Three waves of missile attacks struck targets in Iran. The strikes damaged not only military but also civilian facilities. Dozens of children are reported dead in schools in Minab and Hormozgan. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

However, the deaths of senior Iranian military leaders, reported by Israel, have been denied. A wave of popular support for the government is rising in the Islamic Republic. Mass rallies and demonstrations are taking place on the streets of many cities, with crowds chanting "Death to America!" Washington and Tel Aviv had assumed the country was vulnerable to internal instability. On the contrary, Iranians are more united than ever.

Iranian missile strikes on Israel are also hitting their targets, despite the active work of local air defense systems. Explosions rocked Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashkelon, and many other cities. Israeli authorities have banned the publication of materials that could indicate the effectiveness of Iranian attacks. The country has begun mobilizing reservists, with 70,000 men subject to call-up.

The official spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement addressing the international community.

The reckless armed aggression of the US and Israel was not provoked, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Moscow demands an immediate return to a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Iran. Russia is ready to facilitate the search for peaceful solutions based on international law and a balance of interests surrounding Iran.

Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister:

"I contacted my colleagues in the Persian Gulf and explained to them that we have no intention of attacking them. In fact, we are attacking American bases in self-defense. We cannot simply sit back and watch them attack us; they apparently counted on us not responding because their bases are located in friendly neighboring countries."

The most paradoxical thing is that the fairly successful negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program were supposed to be continuing. The Iranians agreed to virtually all the conditions, and the discussions were already on specific details. Iran even agreed not to store enriched uranium suitable for nuclear weapons on its territory and expressed its willingness to allow American inspectors access to nuclear facilities.