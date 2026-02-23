3.73 BYN
Attack on president, his wife, and children thwarted in Serbia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An attack on the president of Serbia was thwarted. Police detained two individuals who, according to law enforcement, were plotting to assassinate Aleksandar Vučić.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that they are suspected of conspiring to violently change the constitutional order and overthrow the country's highest government bodies by purchasing weapons and attempting to assassinate President Vučić, his wife, and children.
The attackers also targeted members of the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The suspects have been remanded in custody.