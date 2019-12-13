Attack on "Turkish Stream". What did Szijjártó warn Kiev about?

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry is toughening anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. Szijjártó warned Kiev that attempts to attack compressor stations of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline would be considered by Budapest as an attack on energy importing countries.

At the moment, only pipes running under the Black Sea and onward to Turkey deliver Russian gas to Europe. As a result of Ukraine's transit ban, Slovakia and a number of other countries have been left without gas. The EU losses from such a blockade will amount to 120 billion euros over two years.

An attack on Turkish Stream threatens Europeans with even more devastating damage: it is precisely such actions that Hungary proposes to regard as an act of war.