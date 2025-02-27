Audi Closes One of Its Oldest Plants in Brussels: Is This the End?

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ddc34dc1-4fbb-454c-9cf1-a66d0bb026f2/90289839-9a19-4ac6-9a38-793c81f85f87.jpg 2025-02-28T15:13:15.000000Z00

On March 1, one of Audi's oldest factories in Brussels has closed its doors, marking a significant moment in the ongoing crisis facing the European automotive industry. The facility employed around 3,000 workers, who will receive bonuses and be offered retraining courses as part of the closure process. The decision to shut down the plant was driven by difficulties in selling products and increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers.

The European automotive sector is currently experiencing one of the most severe crises in its history, with the closure of factories occurring amid unsuccessful attempts by the European Commission to devise a support plan for the industry.

In the meantime, German manufacturers are looking for avenues to survive amid the challenges posed by rising production costs due to increasing energy prices. According to Bloomberg, German companies are hopeful that a peace agreement regarding Ukraine could lead to the resumption of gas supplies from Russia, which would help improve the economic situation within the EU.