U.S. to Impose 50% Copper Tariff on August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 50% tariff on copper imports to the United States. He posted the corresponding article on Wednesday on Truth Social, BelTA reports citing TASS.

"I am announcing a 50% tariff on copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust national security assessment," Trump wrote. He stressed that the United States needs copper in the production of semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defense systems, hypersonic weapons, and in data centers construction.

"Copper is the second most used material by the Department of Defense," the American leader said. At the same time, he is confident that the introduction of a tariff on copper imports will correct the mistakes made by the administration of former President Joe Biden, accusing him of "reckless behavior and stupidity."