Australia launches initiative to introduce tax on vacant rooms in residential buildings

In Australia, government experts proposed introducing a tax on empty rooms in homes. Having studied the issue, the authorities came to the conclusion that the majority of families in the country consist of 2-3 people, while the most common property is real estate with 3 or more rooms.

They made up a rational proposal to enter the tax collection for free living space They will pay 0.25% of the appraised value of the house for each empty room.

Those who do not comply with this requirement will be taxed on the counter. It is assumed that the introduction of the tax will encourage citizens to compact and optimize housing.