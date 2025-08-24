Australia launches initiative to introduce tax on vacant rooms in residential buildings

In Australia, government experts proposed introducing a tax on empty rooms in homes. Having studied the issue, the authorities came to the conclusion that the majority of families in the country consist of 2-3 people, while the most common property is real estate with 3 or more rooms.

They made up a rational proposal to enter the tax collection for free living space They will pay 0.25% of the appraised value of the house for each empty room.