Axios: Trump hopes Ukraine conflict will end within a Month

Image

Trump hopes to end the Ukrainian conflict within a month, Axios reports. The U.S.President outlined this timeframe in a phone call with Zelensky. Special Envoy Witkoff and Kushner also participated in the half-hour conversation.

The publication described the conversation as friendly and positive. The parties discussed their upcoming bilateral meeting in Geneva today. According to Zelensky, they will discuss the so-called Ukraine recovery package, prisoner exchanges, and preparations for trilateral talks, which could take place in early March.

Photo: TASS

