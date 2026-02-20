Axios: US Considering Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader

The Pentagon has proposed to the US President a direct strike against Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to the American publication Axios.

This is just one of the options for resolving the situation with Iran that the US Defense Department presented to Trump. This scenario involves the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son, and several high-ranking Islamic clerics.

According to another source, this plan was presented to Trump several weeks ago. Earlier, media reports indicated that the US President was considering a limited strike on Iranian territory to force Tehran to sign the nuclear agreement.