He emphasized that, from a long-term perspective, it is the Ukrainian people who are primarily interested in removing the Kiev Nazi regime. "And this primary objective must be resolved through negotiations, certainly with the Americans, because such a task cannot be set for the Kiev regime itself," Azarov emphasized.

"So, will Zelensky's office chief, Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia – TASS), or the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, or Vladimir Zelensky, eliminate themselves? Of course not. Therefore, discussing such a task with them is pointless. It should be discussed only with the Americans, from whom one can expect a somewhat realistic approach to resolving this conflict. Such an approach cannot be expected from the Europeans," he said.