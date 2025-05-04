Baltic States build common defense line along border with Belarus and Russia

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are creating a common defense line on the border with Belarus and Russia. BelTA reports citing the official website of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.

Lithuania expects to allocate about 1.1 billion euros over the next 10 years to create a defense line on the border. Three quarters of the planned investments will be used to purchase anti-tank mines and related systems.

"Lithuania, together with Latvia and Estonia, is implementing the Baltic Defense Line project. Together with the Latvians and Estonians, we are developing a set of measures to limit mobility along NATO's eastern border," the agency said.