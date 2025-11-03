BBC Accused of Falsifying Trump’s Speech

The British broadcaster BBC has been accused of fabricating a speech delivered by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, on the eve of the Capitol riot by his supporters. The revelation was made by the newspaper Daily Telegraph. An internal investigation at BBC confirmed the fact of the forgery.

The manipulated footage aired a week before the 2024 elections and misled viewers. In the altered version, Trump tells his supporters that he will go with them to the Capitol "to fight not jokingly," whereas in reality, he said he would go with them "to peacefully and patriotically ensure their voices are heard."