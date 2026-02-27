Belarus shocked by deaths of dozens of children in attack on Iran

Belarus is shocked by the deaths of dozens of children in the attack on Iran. This was stated in a statement by the Foreign Ministry regarding the deaths of civilians as a result of the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, BELTA reports.

"In connection with the start of joint military action by the United States and Israel against Iran, we strongly condemn any armed actions leading to the loss of civilian life, including through the indiscriminate use of force," the Foreign Ministry statement reads. "We are particularly shocked by the news from the Iranian city of Minab, where dozens of children were killed in an attack on a girls' school. At this moment, our thoughts are with the families of the victims; we sincerely mourn with them."

"In this regard, we cannot help but ask: how can the death of innocent girls who dreamed of a future advance the resolution of any, even the most complex, political issue? We are convinced that there is not, and cannot be, a goal that justifies the death of children," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry emphasized.