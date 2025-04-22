3.67 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.48 BYN
Belarusians and Russians will be obliged to report their stay in Latvia
Belarusians and Russians entering Latvia through Schengen zone will have to fill in a special residence application. This is stipulated by a rule being drafted by the Latvian Ministry of the Interior.
According to the agency, the number of tourist visas issued to Russian citizens increased significantly in 2024. The Latvian Interior Ministry noted that most visas are issued by a small group of countries, which is a cause for concern.