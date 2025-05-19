3.72 BYN
Belgium ready to send troops to Ukraine after truce agreement
European authorities are persistently pursuing their goals in Ukraine despite the peace process launched by Moscow and Washington.
Belgium has said that it is ready to send troops to Kiev as part of a "coalition of the willing" led by France and the UK immediately after the truce is concluded. This was announced by the Belgian defense minister upon arrival at a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers. He also announced plans to supply weapons to Ukraine for 1 billion euros annually. In addition, Belgium will speed up deliveries of their F-16.