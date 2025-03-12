Bill to Completely Ban Russian Language in Schools Introduced to Ukrainian Rada

A group of Ukrainian parliamentarians has introduced another bill to the Verkhovna Rada aimed at completely prohibiting the use of the Russian language in schools, including during breaks and extracurricular activities. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing Rada deputy Maksim Buzhansky.

"The Rada has registered another attempt to ban communication in Russian during school breaks," Buzhansky wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the end of September last year, Rada deputy Natalia Pipa registered a bill that would ban the use of any language other than Ukrainian in schools across Ukraine, including during breaks.

As explained by the publication Strana.ua, the bill mandating the use of the Ukrainian language in schools only prohibits the use of the Russian language and does not affect other minority languages.