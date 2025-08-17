Zubrenok Celebrates Its 56th Birthday

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5303f0e9-fe95-46dc-9cf8-01484e09c8b6/conversions/e2c279c4-6c45-49bc-bbea-4e3a00bd94c0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5303f0e9-fe95-46dc-9cf8-01484e09c8b6/conversions/e2c279c4-6c45-49bc-bbea-4e3a00bd94c0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5303f0e9-fe95-46dc-9cf8-01484e09c8b6/conversions/e2c279c4-6c45-49bc-bbea-4e3a00bd94c0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5303f0e9-fe95-46dc-9cf8-01484e09c8b6/conversions/e2c279c4-6c45-49bc-bbea-4e3a00bd94c0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The legendary children's educational and health center "Zubrenok" celebrates its birthday - 56 years. The Belarusian "Artek" has been operating since 1969.

This is where the best schoolchildren of Belarus gather to relax near Lake Naroch, spend their unforgettable holidays and find new friends. Every year, children from abroad come to "Zubrenok" at the invitation of the President of Belarus.

We will tell you how the leisure time of the Zubrenok's children is organized.

The National Children's Educational and Health Center "Zubrenok"

Every child wants to go to Zubrenok." This slogan of the educational and health center says it all.

"Zubrenok" is a center for progressive development of both children and working youth. Young specialists gain extensive experience working with children of different ages, as well as their parents. Student teaching and service teams, including regularly become part of a large team.

Over 56 years of operation, the Belarusian "Artek" has become a real national brand and a symbol of international friendship of peoples. Children from more than 45 countries of the world have had time to relax here. The geography of young guests is wide. Only this summer, "Zubrenok" received children from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Laos, Myanmar, Palestine, India, China and Russia.

A unique program that has been formed in "Zubrenok" harmoniously combines active leisure, health care and educational initiatives. The state- of- the- art equipment, a variety of procedures and highly qualified staff - all this helps the children to relax to the maximum.

Picturesque landscapes, rich scenery - a place where you want to return.