Kiev Rejects Peace Conditions Agreed Upon by Putin and Trump
On August 17, reports emerged that Kiev had rejected the peace terms previously agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska. This information was confirmed during President Zelensky’s press conference in Brussels.
Zelensky traveled there to coordinate a unified European stance ahead of his meeting with Trump in Washington on August 18. The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, also intervened, stating that Europe demands security guarantees not only for Ukraine but for itself as well.
Earlier, Reuters published proposals put forward by Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. The agency claims that “the awareness of sources” is based on conversations between Trump, European leaders, and Zelensky after the summit concluded.
Among Russia’s proposals, according to Reuters, are the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (in exchange for Moscow’s promise to freeze the frontline in the southern regions), recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, and the lifting of some anti-Russian sanctions. Moscow also insists that Kiev renounce its bid to join NATO. At the same time, Russia is open to discussing alternative security guarantees for Ukraine. Kiev is also expected to restore the status of Russian as an official language and guarantee the rights of the Russian Orthodox Church.