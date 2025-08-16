On August 17, reports emerged that Kiev had rejected the peace terms previously agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska. This information was confirmed during President Zelensky’s press conference in Brussels.

Zelensky traveled there to coordinate a unified European stance ahead of his meeting with Trump in Washington on August 18. The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, also intervened, stating that Europe demands security guarantees not only for Ukraine but for itself as well.

Earlier, Reuters published proposals put forward by Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. The agency claims that “the awareness of sources” is based on conversations between Trump, European leaders, and Zelensky after the summit concluded.