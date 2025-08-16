Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Ukrainian Armed Forces Try to Strike Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant

Ukrainian Armed Forces Try to Strike Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant

Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems thwarted a terrorist drone attack by Ukraine targeting the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, reports RIA Novosti, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

"Ukrainian armed forces continue provocations in the form of attempted drone attacks on Russia's nuclear energy facilities. On August 17, EW forces suppressed an aircraft-type drone (Ukrainian-made 'Spis' strike drone) over the territory of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. Thus, a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on this nuclear facility was thwarted," the statement reads.