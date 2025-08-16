3.72 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.48 BYN
Ukrainian Armed Forces Try to Strike Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukrainian Armed Forces Try to Strike Smolensk Nuclear Power Plantnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a303b92-ae78-4f0f-ab7a-ead80f9b0be9/conversions/a07d4b9e-8371-4266-ba66-6263d83b3ec8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a303b92-ae78-4f0f-ab7a-ead80f9b0be9/conversions/a07d4b9e-8371-4266-ba66-6263d83b3ec8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a303b92-ae78-4f0f-ab7a-ead80f9b0be9/conversions/a07d4b9e-8371-4266-ba66-6263d83b3ec8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a303b92-ae78-4f0f-ab7a-ead80f9b0be9/conversions/a07d4b9e-8371-4266-ba66-6263d83b3ec8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems thwarted a terrorist drone attack by Ukraine targeting the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, reports RIA Novosti, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.
"Ukrainian armed forces continue provocations in the form of attempted drone attacks on Russia's nuclear energy facilities. On August 17, EW forces suppressed an aircraft-type drone (Ukrainian-made 'Spis' strike drone) over the territory of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. Thus, a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on this nuclear facility was thwarted," the statement reads.