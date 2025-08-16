Zelensky Announces Willingness to Discuss Territorial Issues During Tripartite Meeting

Ukrainian President Zelensky stated that he is prepared to discuss the issue of territories solely within the framework of a tripartite meeting involving President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States. This was reported by BELTA.

Ahead of the Alaska summit, Zelensky emphasized that he has no intention of making territorial concessions, citing Ukraine’s constitution as the basis for this stance. He also affirmed that Ukrainian armed forces will not withdraw from the territories they currently control in Donbas.

Zelensky highlighted that discussions on territorial changes should be confined strictly to the leaders of Ukraine and Russia within the context of a tripartite format involving the United States. He reiterated that Ukraine’s constitution prohibits making concessions on this matter. Additionally, he expressed hope that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could serve as a key security guarantee.

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump is exerting pressure on Ukraine to achieve a peaceful resolution following the Alaska summit. Fox News, citing a European diplomat, reported that Trump supports the idea of ceding full control over Donbas to Russia and freezing frontline positions elsewhere. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted claims that Washington supports transferring control of the entire Donbas to Moscow, emphasizing that such decisions must be made by Ukraine based on its readiness and strategic objectives.