Von der Leyen and Zelensky Announce Emergency Press Conference in Brussels

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a joint press conference in Brussels on Sunday, in response to the Russia-U.S. summit in Anchorage, reports TASS.

According to the European Commission’s press service, Zelensky has arrived in Brussels, and "at 14:30 [15:30 Moscow time], European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky."

Earlier, von der Leyen herself wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Zelensky would fly to Brussels to participate in a teleconference of the "Coalition of the Willing" alongside her.

This visit was not scheduled in the European Commission’s plans until the morning of August 17.