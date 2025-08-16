3.72 BYN
Von der Leyen and Zelensky Announce Emergency Press Conference in Brussels
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a joint press conference in Brussels on Sunday, in response to the Russia-U.S. summit in Anchorage, reports TASS.
According to the European Commission’s press service, Zelensky has arrived in Brussels, and "at 14:30 [15:30 Moscow time], European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky."
Earlier, von der Leyen herself wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Zelensky would fly to Brussels to participate in a teleconference of the "Coalition of the Willing" alongside her.
This visit was not scheduled in the European Commission’s plans until the morning of August 17.